More tourism records fall

More records fall when it comes to Cayman’s tourism product.

54,965 visitors arrived in the Cayman Islands by air in March, according to the Department of Tourism.

It marks the first time air arrivals surpassed 50,000 in a single month. It also marks the 10th-straight month air arrivals surpassed previously recorded statistics.

So far in the first quarter of the year, 134,170 visitors arrived in Cayman. That’s a 20% increase over the first quarter of last year.

Where are these visitors coming from? When looking at the month of March, Cayman saw a nearly 26% hike in visitors from the US compared to March 20-17.

There was also a nearly 14% hike in visitors from Canada.

Regionally, arrivals from Latin America grew nearly 36% and visitors from Europe 17%.

Cayman has enjoyed a record-breaking streak of tourism arrivals starting last year. Last summer, the severe hurricanes that hit the Eastern Caribbean made it difficult for the tourism products for several countries to operate.

