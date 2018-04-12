Morgan out 4-6 weeks with abductor injury as Commonwealth Games near end

Cayman’s Carl Morgan had his XXI Commonwealth Games cut short (10 April) after doctors confirmed he was competing with an injury.

“After being evaluated and receiving a scan of my muscles from the sport medicine team here, the doctors here informed me that my left conjoint tendon was also torn and it would be another 4-6 weeks or so, given the type of injury, to fully recover. The initial diagnosis of an abductor tear was not the full extent of my injury.”

Morgan, 31, says he suffered the injury in a domestic meet prior to the games. Morgan says he made a few attempts in the men’s long jump that did not register, and ultimately withdrew. Understandably, he is disappointed.

“Having come so far my heart was set on competing. I attempted three jumps and was unsuccessful to register a fair jump.”

Here is a look at the athletes competing on Wednesday 11 April:

Women’s Doubles

Scotland def CAY (E Bridgeman, C Laing)

Canada def CAY (S Hennings, M West)

England def CAY (E Bridgeman, C Laing)

Mixed Doubles

C Stafford, M West def Kenya

Wales def Cayman (C Stafford , M West)

