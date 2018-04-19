National Id plans progresses: Howell- E-Gov’t team is working on it

Work continues to progress on the creation of a national identification system to eliminate the need for letters of acknowledgment of Caymanian status.

Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell says a national id system will help address the need for letters, but he said it is a process that will take some time.

“That process will help document who are persons who have the right to be Caymanian or Cayman status. But I can foresee that at some point we will have to go through that process of gathering that documentation in any event. So persons can apply at their leisure if they want that assurance that they have a letter stating their immigration status,” Mr. Howell said.

The issue of proving Caymanian status and letters of acknowledgment reared its head yesterday (17 April) after an inaccurate voice note was circulated on social media saying there was a deadline at month’s end to apply for letters and a change in fees.

