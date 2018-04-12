National Security Council: Gun amnesty and more on the way

A new gun amnesty programme appears to be headed our way. That was one of the results coming out of last night’s meeting of the National Security Council. This is the first time the council has met in the better part of a year.

Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks was live on set with more on what came out of Tuesday’s (10 April 2018) meeting.

In a statement from government information services, both Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller said they were pleased with the meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

