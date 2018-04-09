National Weather Service sends representative to global hurricane conference

Three hurricane names are expected to be retired at this week’s World Meteorological Association meeting.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery is in attendance representing the National Weather Service.

The WMA will be taking a look back at a very active 2017 hurricane season, which saw a total of six major storms, causing more than $250 billion US in damages and killing hundreds of people.

“We had three storms that made a lot of significant news last year,” NWS’ John Tibbetts said. “We had Hurricane Harvey that was in Texas, and then we had kind of like a bull’s-eye placed on the northeast Caribbean where there is two or three major storms that went through there, and did a ton of damage, killed a lot of people.”

Attendees at the WMA conference will hear reports from the jurisdictions impacted by the 2017 storms and discuss operational planning for the 2018 season with an aim to increase disaster resilience.

