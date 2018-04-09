FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
Environment Weather

National Weather Service sends representative to global hurricane conference

April 9, 2018
Joe Avary
Three hurricane names are expected to be retired at this week’s World Meteorological Association meeting.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery is in attendance representing the National Weather Service.

The WMA will be taking a look back at a very active 2017 hurricane season, which saw a total of six major storms, causing more than $250 billion US in damages and killing hundreds of people.

“We had three storms that made a lot of significant news last year,” NWS’ John Tibbetts said. “We had Hurricane Harvey that was in Texas, and then we had kind of like a bull’s-eye placed on the northeast Caribbean where there is two or three major storms that went through there, and did a ton of damage, killed a lot of people.”

Attendees  at the WMA conference will hear reports from the jurisdictions impacted by the 2017 storms and discuss operational planning for the 2018 season with an aim to increase disaster resilience.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

