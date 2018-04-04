NCAA Report 3rd April: Wildcats mangle Wolverines for 2nd title in 3 years

The Wildcats are national champions for the 2nd time in 3 years. The University of Villanova defeated the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 Monday (2 April) in a less than thrilling college basketball finale. Sophmore guard Donte DiVincenzo led the way with 31 points, 5 rebounds while shooting 5-for-7 from 3 point with 3 assists and 2 blocks. DiVincenzo, 21, was only the second player in the title game’s history to do so since Glen Rice in 1989. The Wilmington, Delaware native was named Most Outstanding Player.

Here are your Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge standings:

Final results

1st mora0123 – Cayman 27 News Anchor Kevin Morales

2nd MarchBadness

3rd Bryan Lipscombe

4th Wendal50

5th Scouse

Congratulations Kevin, you have won two VIP tickets to the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic Championship game.

