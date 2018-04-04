Kaaboo – Early Bird
Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge Sports

NCAA Report 3rd April: Wildcats mangle Wolverines for 2nd title in 3 years

April 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Wildcats are national champions for the 2nd time in 3 years. The University of Villanova defeated the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 Monday (2 April) in a less than thrilling college basketball finale. Sophmore guard Donte DiVincenzo led the way with 31 points, 5 rebounds while shooting 5-for-7 from 3 point with 3 assists and 2 blocks. DiVincenzo, 21, was only the second player in the title game’s history to do so since Glen Rice in 1989. The Wilmington, Delaware native was named Most Outstanding Player.

Here are your Elite Marble & Granite College Hoops Challenge standings:

Final results
1st mora0123 – Cayman 27 News Anchor Kevin Morales
2nd MarchBadness
3rd Bryan Lipscombe
4th Wendal50
5th Scouse
 

Congratulations Kevin, you have won two VIP tickets to the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic Championship game.

 
Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

