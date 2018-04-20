Nine teams confirmed for May’s Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’

West Bay Sports Foundation’s Mervin Smith confirmed Thursday (19 April) nine teams have been confirmed for the Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’ scheduled for 29th May-3rd June. The tournament will welcome returning champions Cuba as well as Under-15 boys teams from Honduras and Jamaica. Regional teams Portmore United and Harbour View FC will also travel from Jamaica. Smith says the focus was shifted for this year’s edition.

“You get a selection of the best that the countries have to offer, so we are looking forward to that.”

The tournament will also welcome D.C United and New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and FC San Antonio of the United Soccer League.

“The goal is always about development and providing opportunities for kids in this age group.”

Smith says 3 additional teams are to be finalized in the coming weeks to complete the field of 12. Games are to be played at both the Ed Bush Playing Field and in Cayman Brac with the final taking place at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

