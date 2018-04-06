Obscene shirts removed from GT store

Police today (5 April) confirm an officer is looking into obscene shirts for sale at Sharkeez store. Earlier this week, former political hopeful Nicholas DaCosta raised concerns about the shirts saying they were in contradiction with the Penal Code.

Police confirmed Mr. DaCosta did speak to an officer, but no official report was made and such no progress was made. Meanwhile, the store’s manager told Cayman 27 off camera the shirts have been removed and have been sent for destruction. We stopped by the store today (5 April) and it does appear they were removed.

