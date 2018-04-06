Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

Obscene shirts removed from GT store

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Police today (5 April) confirm an officer is looking into obscene shirts for sale at Sharkeez store. Earlier this week, former political hopeful Nicholas DaCosta raised concerns about the shirts saying they were in contradiction with the Penal Code.

Police confirmed Mr. DaCosta did speak to an officer, but no official report was made and such no progress was made. Meanwhile, the store’s manager told Cayman 27 off camera the shirts have been removed and have been sent for destruction. We stopped by the store today (5 April) and it does appear they were removed.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: