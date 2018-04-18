Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Off-duty officer, public, nab suspected jewel thief

April 18, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say an off-duty police officer and members of the public helped nab a jewel thief red-handed.

Officers responded to a report last Tuesday (10 April) of a theft at a Cardinal Avenue jewelry store, according to an RCIPS press release. 

The suspect took a piece of jewelry and fled.

He was pursued by a store worker and an off-duty officer noticed the pursuit and joined in. The officer, along with members of the public, apprehended the man on Main Street. The piece of jewelry was found in his possession.

The 22-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: