OfReg aims to increase inspections, regulations following fuel tank fire

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office produces 10 recommendations following its investigation into July’s fire at Jackson Point Terminal, in which a blaze erupted inside a tank holding 15,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

Cayman 27 broke this story on Friday (6 April). investigators found Sol Petroleum did not take all precautionary measures to prevent this fire. Among the report’s findings:

(1) SOL and its contractors did not follow industry standards when welding was done on an in-service tank.

(2) During the welding, a gas detector was reported to have alarmed but was ignored and subsequently silenced.

(3) The terminal’s internal fire suppression system failed shortly after the fire began.

Now, take a look at what OfReg says needs to be done going forward:

1) OfReg will continue to monitor hotworks for all premises regulated under Dangerous Substances Law.

2) Review/audit key processes in place across the industry to identify gaps in execution and re-establish bench-marks and Sol will be required to conduct a full emergency exercise within six months.

3) Fast track certification program for people to perform hot works.

4) OfReg to collaborate with industry to enhance risk assessment capability. SOL to carry out refresher training for employees on the use of various safety tools.

5) Explore options to shift sole reliance on penalties and fines to drive compliance (reactive) to proactive measures.

6) Consider increased inspection frequency at both Jackson Point terminals.

7) OfReg to fast track review of infrastructure sharing as a national priority.

8) Continue to evaluate and implement other appropriate emergency notification systems for major sites involved in the handling and storage of dangerous substances.

9) Review and overhaul existing processes from the industry for hotworks, non-routine and work-at-height — robust system of audit, reporting and disclosures would impose a proactive requirement on the industry to identify gaps in internal practices.

10) Review and re-establish threshold for execution within hazardous environments which are subject to the law.

