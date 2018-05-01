Eco Smart
Ombudsman raps poor customer service, Finance Ministry told apologise

April 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Ombudsman raps the Ministry of Finance for poor customer service and requests it apologise for its actions in a recent Freedom of Information request case.
Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston released her decision in the matter late Friday (27 April) saying the Ministry made a mistake when they refused an FOI request for information on stamp duty abatements.
The FOI applicant was not satisfied with the ministry’s response and appealed it. The Ombudsman found that the deputy information manager misinterpreted that original request, searched for only part of the request and failed to interview the applicant. The applicant later reapplied and obtained the requested documents.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

