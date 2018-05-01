Ombudsman raps poor customer service, Finance Ministry told apologise

The Ombudsman raps the Ministry of Finance for poor customer service and requests it apologise for its actions in a recent Freedom of Information request case.

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston released her decision in the matter late Friday (27 April) saying the Ministry made a mistake when they refused an FOI request for information on stamp duty abatements.

The FOI applicant was not satisfied with the ministry’s response and appealed it. The Ombudsman found that the deputy information manager misinterpreted that original request, searched for only part of the request and failed to interview the applicant. The applicant later reapplied and obtained the requested documents.

