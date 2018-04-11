Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

One of a kind: Isabel hopes to part the waters for future males in Artistic Swimming

April 10, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Caymanite Synchro is a tight group of swimmers,  just ask 12-year-old Nicholas Isabel.  He’s the only male in Cayman’s artistic swimming program.

“It definitely is challenging because a lot of them I look up to them as sisters and best friends to me. I love them with all my heart.”

Isabel and Amber Barnes’ mixed duet won Cayman’s first ever artistic swimming gold medal at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, but he says he still has more to prove.

“I was just really happy that I was able to represent the Cayman Islands and as the first male in CARIFTA. I just want to prove to the Caribbean, and the world that just because I am a boy that I cant be as good as the females.”

He says that opportunity to compete almost didn’t happen.

“My coach had to tell them (CARIFTA) that if I was not able to go then Cayman would not send their team.”

They did allow him to participate, and after returning with four medals in their CARIFTA debut, Isabel says he hopes to inspire other males to try artistic swimming.

“I want to be an idol for younger boys in synchronized swimming.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: