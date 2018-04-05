Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

Physio says too much hours spent texting causes strain on your neck

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A recent U.S. study shows people spend 700 to 1400 hours per year putting stress on their spines texting and for high schoolers, it’s an additional 5,000 hours in that position.
One local physical therapy doctor says all that texting could cause spine ailments as children grow.
Align Physiotherapy Kristina Maxwell said when people are looking at their phones at a 15-degree angle, it adds about 27 pounds of weight on the spine and that’s not only bad for posture.
“But now kids have cellphones out of the womb it seems right, so everybody’s starting life with their head like this, so I think the next generation coming up is going to have even more of these sedentary types of issues,” said Mrs. Maxwell.
She suggested using cellphones at eye-level to reduce the strain.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: