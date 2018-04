A 36-year-old George Town man remains in police custody accused of indecently assaulting a pre-teen girl at a park.

Police say it was reported the man assaulted the girl in the water at Smith Cove.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday (9 April).

Police say safeguarding measures have been put into place for the alleged victim. They ask anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

