Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Police discover suspected cock-fighting ring

April 12, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A 50-year-old Bodden Town man remains on bail after police officers say they recovered more than 80 chickens used for cock fighting.

Nearly all of the chickens suffered various injuries a veterinarian said would have been caused by acts of cruelty, according to a police statement. 

 
Police say they also found artifical spurs along with prohibited biomedical drugs and other implements.

Police on Wednesday (12 April) searched an address in the North Sound Estate area.

The man arrested owns the property. He’s held on suspicion of cruelty to an animal.

Police said illegal gambling can lead to more serious crime while adding that cock fighting specifically is not only illegal but inhumane.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: