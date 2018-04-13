Police discover suspected cock-fighting ring

A 50-year-old Bodden Town man remains on bail after police officers say they recovered more than 80 chickens used for cock fighting.

Nearly all of the chickens suffered various injuries a veterinarian said would have been caused by acts of cruelty, according to a police statement.



Police say they also found artifical spurs along with prohibited biomedical drugs and other implements.

Police on Wednesday (12 April) searched an address in the North Sound Estate area.

The man arrested owns the property. He’s held on suspicion of cruelty to an animal.

Police said illegal gambling can lead to more serious crime while adding that cock fighting specifically is not only illegal but inhumane.

