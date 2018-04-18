Police recover semi-automatic pistol

No arrests yet after police recover a handgun.

Police searched a West Bay residence Tuesday (17 April) morning and found a .380 semi-automatic handgun, according to an RCIPS press release. They say the search was part of the investigation into last week’s robbery at Batabano plaza.

No one has been arrested in relation to the recovered gun nor the robbery. Police say people were in the residence at the time of the police search. The area where the gun was found, however, was specific to one person who was not there at the time.

It’s believed this is the fifth gun recovered in Cayman this year.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Taylor at 925-3075 or the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can also be left on the RCIPS tipline on 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

