Police release the id of East End water-related death victim

April 24, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police have released the identity of the US visitor who died in Cayman waters last Friday (20 April.)
She is 70-year-old Beverly Ann Bersano, of Illinois in the United States.
Police said Ms. Bersano was a stay-over visitor in Cayman. She died while scuba diving in East End. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police said CPR was attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital.
Her death is the fifth in Cayman’s waters this year and the second this month.

