The search continues for a man police believe reentered Cayman illegally and may be dangerous.
Police ask the public to help them find 36-year-old Jamaican Marlon Crowe.
Mr. Crowe was deported from Cayman last year.
He was convicted of drug offences in 2016, but found not guilty of a firearm charge. Police believe he may have returned.
Police say anyone who sees Mr. Crowe should exercise caution and should call the George Town police station at 949-4222.
Police still hunt illegal deportee Marlon Crowe
