Police vehicles arson attack suspect arrested

A breakthrough in yesterday’s (17 April) arson attack on two new police cars.

A 32-year-old George Town man remains in police custody, he is suspected of destroying the vehicles.

According to an RCIPS statement today (18 April) police arrested the suspect shortly before 3 a.m.

The arson attack happened early Tuesday morning.

The vehicles were unoccupied at Vampt Motors on Walker’s Road.

It’s the latest in a string of car arsons to hit Cayman.

There were no injuries in the incident. No other property damage was reported.

We reached out to police for the estimated cost of the damage to the cars. We are yet to hear back.

