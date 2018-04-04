Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Premier’s Office spends nearly $21K for 5 official visits

April 3, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Premier’s Office spent $20,979.02 over the past six months for three staff members to go on a total of five trips for official duties. 

That’s according to information obtained by Cayman 27 through a Freedom of Information request. You can see the full breakdown here.

The total works out to nearly $4,200 per trip. 

Premier’s Office Head Roy Tatum’s trips cost the most, according to the FOI response. 

He took two trips to the United Kingdom for a total of 25 days and another three-day trip to Miami. Those excursions combined for a price tag of $17,771.33. 

Airfare alone for the UK trips totaled $6,037.21.

The other two employees listed in the response were Office Communications Manager Julie Hutton and Premier’s Personal Assistant, Jana Pouchie-Bush.

Their respective trips to Miami cost roughly $3,200.

According to the FOI response, Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin is not a staff member of the Premier’s Office. His travel information was not provided.

The other staff members did not travel in an official capacity.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: