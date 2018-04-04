Premier’s Office spends nearly $21K for 5 official visits

The Premier’s Office spent $20,979.02 over the past six months for three staff members to go on a total of five trips for official duties.

That’s according to information obtained by Cayman 27 through a Freedom of Information request. You can see the full breakdown here.

The total works out to nearly $4,200 per trip.

Premier’s Office Head Roy Tatum’s trips cost the most, according to the FOI response.

He took two trips to the United Kingdom for a total of 25 days and another three-day trip to Miami. Those excursions combined for a price tag of $17,771.33.

Airfare alone for the UK trips totaled $6,037.21.

The other two employees listed in the response were Office Communications Manager Julie Hutton and Premier’s Personal Assistant, Jana Pouchie-Bush.

Their respective trips to Miami cost roughly $3,200.

According to the FOI response, Hon. Premier Alden McLaughlin is not a staff member of the Premier’s Office. His travel information was not provided.

The other staff members did not travel in an official capacity.

