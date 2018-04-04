Race track facility moves forward, but more funds needed

President of the Cayman Islands Motorcross Association James Myles says a new race facility will not eliminate dirt bikers pulling stunts on the roads, but it can definitely reduce it.

Today Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter caught up with Mr. Myles on the issue.

Mr. Myles said the Association has big things planned, not only to help riders keep off the roads, and find a safe place to do stunts and take their craft to the next level.

He said he is aware that there are a lot of pleas for solutions at community meetings but he said the community has to step up and help too.

“Once the park is established, it can feed any adrenaline need, if you have a need for speed, that quarter-mile strip, you can’t finish that,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles said that the dirt bike track will offer riders a more structured area to ride and it has benefits.

“Them going in a parking lot or some private enterprise and revving up and down and making noise not really putting money in their pocket, but coming here and being a part of a stunt fest or an organized event could actually have some prize money for them,” said Mr. Myles.

Riders have been in trouble with the law in the past, but Mr. Myles said the facility will act as a safe place for riders.

“So the more you are around something organized, the better it is for you, not having the police on your back is even better, because you going to prison or you losing your bike isn’t beneficial to you, either way, you could lose,” said Mr. Myles.

Construction of the facility continues, Mr. Myles said they are bartering to use machinery to get it done, but that’s coming to an end.

“We’re trying our best to try and get this done, now we are barter trading rock for work done with machinery because we don’t have the machinery, but it’s down the point where now if we trade too much, of the stuff that we need then it defeats the purpose of them developing the track,” said Mr. Myles.

He said community support is important to achieve what they envision for the facility, like tournaments and sending riders abroad to compete internationally.

“I’m pretty sure they’d be a lot more intrigued if they were racing against the clock, or race to say I’m a national champion, that would have a lot more clout then I can beat you any day of the week on any road,” said Mr. Myles.

The Cayman Motorcross Association, as well as, the Hot Rod Association, are making appeals for funds to be injected into the project to speed things up, they say a lot of motocross activity is happening in the Caribbean region that Cayman is missing out of and can be used as another source of revenue.

