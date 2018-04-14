Rameau pleads guilty

A disgraced former UCCI professor charged with possession of indecent photos of children pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Dr. Pavlolv Rameau on Friday, 13 April 2018 pleaded guilty to 12 total charges including procession of an indecent photo of a child, possession of an indecent photo with the court heard how he was in possession of a photos showing penetrative sex with a prepubescent child. He remains in custody. His sentencing is set for 17th May 2018.

Dr. Rameau attorney says he will leave Cayman after serving his sentence.

