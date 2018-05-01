RCIPS stages search and recovery training on Kittiwake shipwreck

The RCIPS put its underwater search, rescue, and recovery capacity to the test Monday afternoon (30 April) with a training exercise on the wreck of the Kittiwake.

Police officers and civilian staff participated in the underwater training scenario, putting the theory of underwater search and recovery into practice deep inside the belly of Cayman’s most famous shipwreck.

Police told Cayman 27 the training aims to expand the RCIPS’ joint capacities to conduct water searches and recoveries.

Cayman 27 expects to air a more detailed report on the RCIPS exercise later this week.

