RCIPS stages search and recovery training on Kittiwake shipwreck

April 30, 2018
Joe Avary
The RCIPS put its underwater search, rescue, and recovery capacity to the test Monday afternoon (30 April) with a training exercise on the wreck of the Kittiwake.

Police officers and civilian staff participated in the underwater training scenario, putting the theory of underwater search and recovery into practice deep inside the belly of Cayman’s most famous shipwreck.

Police told Cayman 27 the training aims to expand the RCIPS’ joint capacities to conduct water searches and recoveries.

Cayman 27 expects to air a more detailed report on the RCIPS exercise later this week.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

