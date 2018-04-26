Eco Smart
Schools sound off at 17th annual Steelpan competition

April 25, 2018
Philipp Richter
Steelpan rhythms lit up the Family Life Centre last night (24 April) as schools across Cayman competed at the 17th annual Amin Mohammed memorial steel pan competition.
It’s a part of the National Children’s Festival of the Arts.
The NCFA is an annual event that highlights talent in the youth from dances to musical performances.
Last night’s steel pan competition saw 10 bands perform before an audience of over 200 people. For musicians involved, they say it’s a great way to meet new people and learn different ways to play the steelpan.
“Pretty amazing, you see the difference talents and they showcase different skills, so I can learn from that,” said Donjay Blake from Clifton Hunter High School.
“My excitement is pretty joyful, I like music,” said Joshua Rose from Triple C School.
In the primary school division, Triple C School emerges as the winner, the junior division was won by Clifton Hunter High School, UCCI’s pandemic won the seniors division and Pan n Riddim won the open category.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

