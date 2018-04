A three-year study from Central Caribbean Marine Institute in Little Cayman aims to learn more about the impact of herbivorous fish on coral reefs.

More than 60 people turned up Thursday night (19 april) at the National Gallery to hear more about the first year findings.

Research scientist Dr. Claire Dell from CCMI joined Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes to discuss Thursday’s lecture and her study of these reef vegetarians.

