Scranton park up for sale: MLA wants Gov’t’s help, Premier: ‘We are dealing with it’

A George Town community park is now up for sale and the MLA for the area is calling on Government to step in and save it from being sold.

George Town MLA Kenneth Bryan says he was stunned to learn today (6 April) that the Scranton Community Park, which has been used for the last 20 years in the community for various events, is now on the market.

The MLA said the park is the only spot on Scranton Road where kids from the area can play sports or families can spend quality time together. He said the government should do something to save it.

“They can find a half a million dollars for another country, they can find another half a million dollars for George Town Central. If they can find the money for Smith Cove they can find the money for the people of George Town Central to make sure that they have a community park they can gather and meet in,” said MLA Bryan.

We reached out to Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin on Mr. Bryan’s call. He said he’s fully aware of the situation and government is dealing with it.

The Premier added that, “As George Town representatives the Honourable Kurt Tibbetts and I have been trying to purchase of the property for more than 10 years, but it has only just come on the market.”

Mr. Bryan said a community meeting is planned for Monday (9 April) night in Scranton to address the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

