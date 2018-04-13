Eco Smart
Sol: “We reaffirm strong commitment to safety”

April 12, 2018
Kevin Morales
The fuel distributor blamed for not taking enough precautions to prevent July’s fuel tank fire at Jackson Point terminal says it continues to work to ensure its facility remains safe.

It took firefighters eight hours to extinguish the blaze inside a tank holding nearly 15,000 barrels of diesel fuel.

According to a recently released Utility Regulation and Competition Office investigation report, Sol Petroleum is to blame for several aspects of the fire.

Sol’s General Manager Alan Neesome in a statement says:

“The company reaffirms its strong commitment to the safety of the community, its employees and contractors. Sol has at all times and will continue to give its full cooperation to OfReg.”

The statement also says no employee has experienced a lost time injury for 58 years.

Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

