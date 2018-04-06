Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Splashes and court squeaks for Cayman on opening day of XXI Commonwealth Games

April 5, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s athletes got to work on the opening day of the XXI Commonwealth Games Thursday (5 April). In the pool, three of Cayman’s swimmers dove into action. Both Lauren Hew and Alison Jackson swam in the 3rd heat of the women’s 200 meter freestyle, finishing 7th and 8th.

Hew said “it felt pretty smooth but it definitely wasn’t as fast as I thought it was. It was just a nervous first race”. Jackson added “I was just off my PB so it wasn’t too bad, I was hoping for a PB but I have more swims to come”.

Swimming

Women’s 200m Free: Heat 3
7th Lauren Hew – 2:07.21
8th Alison Jackson – 2:12.08
 
University of Edinburgh’s Iain McCallum swam a personal best finishing 8th in the 4th heat of the men’s 50 meter fly with a time of 25.99 seconds.
 
Men’s 50m Fly: Heat 4
8th: Iain McCallum – 25.99
 
“I kind of tried to zone out a bit and put some earphones in. It was quiet loud, louder than I am used to. I like to think it makes me swim faster.”

Squash saw 6 loses from singles players in the opening round of 64. Cayman’s Caroline Laing provided the most competitive match against Barbados’ Amanda Haywood, losing 3-2. Four of Cayman’s squash players will return to the court for the Plate Round Friday (6 April), while doubles play begins Tuesday (10 April).

Women’s Squash
Amanda Haywood (BAR) def Caroline Laing (3-2)
Colette Sultana (MLT) def Sam Hennings      (3-0)
Tamika Saxby (AUS) def Eilidh Bridgeman    (3-0)
 
Men’s Squash
Evan Williams (AUS) def Jake Kelly                  (3-0)
Harinder Pal Sandhu (IND) def Cam Stafford (3-0)
 
Here is a look at the athletes in action on Friday (5 April):
 
Swimming
50 Free: Lauren Hew, Alison Jackson
100 Back: Lauren Hew
100 Breast: David Ebanks
 
Boxing: 75KG
Dariel Ebanks (CAY) vs Don Vilitama (NIU)
 
 
 
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

