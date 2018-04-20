Spreading hope through education about cancer

About 110 people Friday (20 April) expect gather to discuss a topic that impacts all of us — cancer.

It’s the second-annual Cayman Islands Cancer Society luncheon.

Among the speakers, gynecologic oncologist Dr. Troy Gatcliffe.

He aims to educate and strip away the stigmas surrounding the disease, which recently touched his life as well.

“My own aunt, my godmother has recently been diagnosed and we’re coming together as a family to rally around that fact and discuss how she’ll do and to support her,” Dr. Gatcliffe said.

So when he takes the podium at the event, he’ll be speaking as a doctor and as someone impacted by the disease.

“The more openly we discuss cancer, the more we destigmatise the disease and the more we bring hope,” he said.

At last check, nearly 300 people registered for the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry, although it’s universally accepted the number of people battling the disease in Cayman is much higher.

“What we’re looking to do is screen these cancers earlier on and be able to prevent them and catch them earlier,” Dr. Gatcliffe said.

To do that, he plans to educate attendees specifically on the five most common types of cancers found in women — colon, lung, breast, uterine and cervical.

“Screening for these cancers is the best way to not only pick them up early but to put women in a better chance of being cured,” he said.

He anticipates seeing many familiar faces as he speaks at the event.

“We have a tremendous number of patients that are cured and that are in follow-up,” Dr. Gatcliffe said. “And it’s great to come back to a small community like Cayman and see patients who have done well. And I have that joy very often when i come down here.”

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott, but tickets are already sold out.

