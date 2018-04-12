Sticks out for the Humboldt Broncos in Cayman

Humboldt Saskatchewan may be nearly 2500 miles away, but Cayman residents like Eric Schwandt say the Humboldt Broncos fatal bus crash that killed 15 people hits home.

“I grew up in a small town in Saskatchewan named Strasbourg, but I lived the last 20 years or so in Saskatoon.”

He says a tragedy like this impacts everyone.

“There was a young man from Strasbourg that died in the crash. I didn’t know him personally that well, but I knew his parents who were my high school teachers. That hurt a little extra.”

On social media, people are paying respects to the fallen by putting hockey sticks in front of their homes. Even here in Cayman, as Asquith Saskatchewan native Mark Nevin explains, you always care about your hometown.

“When you move away and live in a different part of the world, you take a part of home with you. Like so many Canadians, hockey is a part of home and you want to take that and educate people that may not know.”

Patrick Johnson, a native of Govan Saskatchewan says the place these men have called home has had been torn apart by this terrible tragedy.

“Hockey is such an important part of the fabric of society there. It’s community, it’s family and so many positives that come out the young kids playing sports growing up. When you see something like this happen its devastating.”

Whether it’s Canada or right here in Cayman: the sticks are out for the boys of Humboldt.

