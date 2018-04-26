Suckoo says community park coming to Newlands

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo says a donated piece of land in his constituency will be turned into a community park for constituents complete with benches and a canopy.

Mr. Suckoo says a huge area in his constituency does not have a social gathering place and he feels having the park can fill that gap and be a place for community events.

“But if you look at this area we are down past ICCI there are no playgrounds no parks down here so it’s not really conducive to social interaction for the community,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo said while some may not see this as a big deal he feels that the park will help encourage community awareness, greater involvement from residents and fellowship.

