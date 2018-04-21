Suspected Arson in Bodden Town, two arrested

Two Bodden Town men are now in police custody after an arson attack on a house yesterday (20 April.)

According an RCIPS statement today (21 April) the men, ages 60 and 59, were detained on suspicion of arson.

Police said at around 11 a.m. yesterday they, together with fire officers, responded to a report of a fire at a house on Nettie Levy Close in Bodden Town.

The blaze caused significant damage to the house.

The two suspects were subsequently detained.

Investigations are continuing.

