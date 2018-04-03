Swimming: Ellison, Bellfonte strike gold, Barnes wins Cayman’s first ever artistic swimming medal on day three of CARIFTA Championships

Cayman’s Sabine Ellison continued her strong performance in Jamaica Monday (2 April) while 12-year old Allyson Bellfonte captured her first medal of the 2018 CARIFTA Championships.

Cayman finished day three with 10 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze.

Ellison, 14, won her 3rd gold medal of the championships in the 13-14 girls 200 IM with a time of 2:31.88. Ellison narrowly missed the bronze in the 50 breast, finishing 4th with a time of 36.35 seconds. On day one, the Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout won gold in the 200 breast, with a second gold on day two in the 400 IM.

After finishing 6th in the 100 fly on day one and 6th in the 200 IM early Monday, Stingray Swim Club’s Bellfonte finally reached the podium Monday striking gold in the 11-12 girls 200 fly with a time of 2:40.50 (see video). Bellfonte recently set a new CIASA and national record in the 11-12 girls 100 fly at Cayman’s National Championships in February.

Cayman run of silver medals all came in the 200 fly from 14-year old Jake Bailey (2:19.82), 17- year old Samantha Bailey (2:32.03), and 17- year old John Bodden (2:09.20).

CBAC’s Jillian Crooks continued her impressive performance on day three with her fourth medal of the championships, this time a bronze in the 11-12 girls 200 IM (2:39.94). The 11-year old won silver in the 100 fly on day one, with 2 bronze medals on day two.

Two of Cayman’s boys 4x200m freestyle relay teams, the boys 15-17 and 13-14 age groups captured bronze Monday to finish the day.

A historic performance Monday saw 13-year old Amber Barnes claim the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association’s (CIASA) first artistic swimmer medal in Cayman Islands history, capturing bronze in solo performance of the 13-15 age group. Barnes finished with a score of 105.3211 to reach the podium. Abbie Carnahan placed 4th (100.0465) with Nicolas Isabel placing 4H (95.0535).

In the 15-18 age group solo performance, Amber Barnes placed 5th overall (104.8819) while Helena Frawley placed 6th (103.6043).

Cayman has currently won 5 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze for a running total of 26 medals with one more day in the pool, followed by open water events.

Here are all the results from day three:

# 57 Women 11-12 200 IM

Jillian Crooks (11) 2:37.52L 2:42.71 Y 2:39.94 3rd – Bronze

Allyson Belfonte (12) 2:43.17L 2:44.1 Y 2:45.88 6th

# 58 Men 11-12 200 IM

Jake Alberga (12) 2:32.65L 2:36.14 Y 2:36.62 7th

Stefano Bonati (12) 2:33.70L 2:36.13 Y 2:33.07 4th

# 59 Women 13-14 200 IM

Sabine Ellison (14) 2:31.17L 2:33.39 Y 2:31.88 1st – Gold

Avery Lambert (13) 2:34.03L 2:37.81 Y DQ

# 60 Men 13-14 200 IM

Jake Bailey (14) 2:22.28L 2:23.17 Y 2:22.96 5th

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:22.53L 2:23.78 Y 2:24.25 7th

# 61 Women 15-17 200 IM

Samantha Bailey (17) 2:28.55L 2:35.49 Y 2:36.63 8th

Ella Plunkett (17) 2:30.90L 2:33.89 Y 2:33.98 6th

# 62 Men 15-17 200 IM

Eddie Weber (17) 2:15.29L 2:15.96 Y 2:16.48 5th

Zachary Moore (15) 2:18.65L 2:19.96 N – –

# 63 Women 11-12 50 Breast

Abbey Walton (12) 40.97L 40.64 N – –

Tabitha Hawkins (12) 44.01L 46.11 N – –

# 64 Men 11-12 50 Breast

Stefano Bonati (12) 35.65L 36.71 Y 35.74 5th

Jake Alberga (12) 37.15L 36.33 Y 36.35 7th

# 65 Women 13-14 50 Breast

Sabine Ellison (14) 37.18L 37.05 Y 36.35 4th

Stephanie Royston (13) 39.29L 41.24 N –

# 67 Women 15-17 50 Breast

Sarah Jackson (17) 34.77L 35.7 Y 35.32 7th

Ella Plunkett (17) 36.22L 37.33 N –

# 68 Men 15-17 50 Breast

Matthew Somerville (17) 32.64L 32.89 N

Liam Henry (16) 38.13L 36.78 N

# 69 Women 11-12 100 Free

Jillian Crooks (11) 1:04.84L 1:05.16 Y 1:05.89 7th

Brittany Chin (12) 1:10.58L 1:11.16 N – –

# 70 Men 11-12 100 Free

Jake Alberga (12) 1:02.33L 1:03.70 N – –

# 71 Women 13-14 100 Free

Avery Lambert (13) 1:01.77L 1:03.60 N – –

Kyra Rabess (13) 1:02.99L 1:02.12 Y 1:02.21 8th

# 72 Men 13-14 100 Free

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 57.36L 56.87 Y 56.88 5th

Jake Bailey (14) 58.91L 59.55 N – –

# 73 Women 15-17 100 Free

Samantha Bailey (17) 1:01.11L 1:02.10 N – –

Emily Link (15) 1:02.65L 1:06.11 N – –

# 74 Men 15-17 100 Free

Matthew Somerville (17) 55.53L 55:05:00 N – –

Zachary Moore (15) 55.64L 55:12:00 N – –

# 75 Women 11-12 200 Fly

Allyson Belfonte (12) 2:37.05L 2:42.18 Y 2:40.50 1st – Gold

Abbey Walton (12) NT 3:17.67 N – –

# 77 Women 13-14 200 Fly

Stephanie Royston (13) 2:34.70L 2:41.05 Y 2:33.29 3rd – Bronze

Avery Lambert (13) 2:38.79L 2:40.76 Y 2:43.24 6th

# 78 Men 13-14 200 Fly

Jake Bailey (14) 2:23.11L 2:34.88 Y 2:19.82 2nd – Silver

Finn Bishop (13) 2:38.49L 2:29.4 Y 2:28.75 6th

# 79 Women 15-17 200 Fly

Samantha Bailey (17) 2:38.36L 2:40.75 Y 2:32.03 2nd – Silver

Elana Sinclair (16) NT 2:56.30 Y 3:00.40 8th

# 80 Men 15-17 200 Fly

John Bodden (17) 2:10.13L 2:13.01 Y 2:09.20 2nd – Silver

Alex Dakers (17) 2:14.92L 2:14.94 Y 2:14.79 5th

Event 81 MIXED 4 x 100 Freestyle Relay 11-12

J. Crooks, J. Alberga, A. Belfonte, S. Bonati 4:14.43 Y 4:19.30 4th

Event 82 Female 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay 13-14

S. Royston, R.Embury-Brown, K. Rabess, A. Lambert 9:09.35 Y 9:18.55 6th

Event 83 Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay 13-14

B.Somerville, C.Frederick-Westerborg, F.Bishop, J.Bailey 8:44.14 Y 8:36.93 3rd – Bronze

Event 84 Female 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay 15-17

S.Bailey, E. Sinclair, S. Jackson, Ria Plunkett 9:02.91 Y 9:17.12 4th

Event 85 Men 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay 15-17

E.Weber, A. Dakers, Z. Moore, J. Bodden 8:20.02 Y 8:02.67 3rd – Bronze

