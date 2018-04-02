Swimming: Ellison gold, Crooks double bronze lead 6-medal run on day two of CARIFTA Championships

Cayman’s amateur swimmers added to their 10-medal opening day performance with a 6-medal run on day two (1 April) of the 2018 CARIFTA Championships in Jamaica.

After winning gold on day one in the 200 breast, 14-year old Sabine Ellison won her second gold medal of the championships in the 13-14 girls 400 IM (see video above) with a time of 5:20.22 seconds. Ellison’s teammate, 13-year old Avery Lambert finished just outside the podium with a time of 5:32.25 , good for 4th overall.

11-year old Jillian Crooks continued to impress with two bronze medals on day two. After winning silver in the 100 fly with a time of 1:09.31 (national & CIASA record), Crooks followed it up with a bronze in both the 200 free (2:19.09) and 50 fly (30.95). Crooks also secured a top five finish in the 100 back (5th, 1:15.71).

12-year old Stefano Bonati also won his second bronze of the championships Sunday with a podium finish in the 100 back (1:12.92). Bonati previously won bronze on a day one in the 200 breast.

14-year old Jake Bailey swam to his first medal Sunday, winning bronze in the 400 IM in a time of 5:01.38. Sister Samantha, 17, also reached the podium for the first time on day two winning bronze in the 15-17 girls 400 IM (5:19.11).

Cayman also secured multiple top five performances starting with 12-year old Brittany Chin in the 100 back (5th, 1:15.71). Additionally Chin, 12, along with Allyson Bellfonte, Jillian Crooks and Abbey Walton placed 4th place in the 11-12 girls 4×100 relay. Cayman’s 13-14 girls also placed 4th overall in the 4×100 relay.

After winning bronze on day one in the 15-17 boys 1500 free, 17-year old Alex Dakers took 4th place in the 400 IM (4:56.95).

Cayman now sits in the 5th overall with 3 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze.

Artistic Swimming

Caymanite Synchro made it’s long awaited debut at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships Sunday, scoring a top five finish from captain Jade Barnes in the 15-18 age group, as well as a 7th place finish from Amber Barnes in a field of 21 swimmers ages 13-15.

Ages 13-15

7th: Amber Barnes, 51.6211

13th: Abbie Carnahan, 46.8132

14th: Nicholas Isabel, 44.7868

Ages 15-18

5th: Jade Barnes, 50.9162

6th: Helena Frawley, 50.2043

Swimming (Pool)

# 27 Women 11-12 200 Free

Jillian Crooks (11) 2:21.19L 2:20.68 Y 2:19.09 3rd – Bronze

Allyson Belfonte (12) 2:25.97L 2:26.96 N – –

# 28 Men 11-12 200 Free

Jake Alberga (12) 2:18.06L 2:21.83 N – –

# 29 Women 13-14 200 Free

Avery Lambert (13) 2:13.88L 2:14.44 Y 2:15.44 6th

Raya Embury-Brown (13) 2:19.55L 2:16.14 N – –

# 30 Men 13-14 200 Free

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:05.35L 2:08.79 Y 2:05.97 5th

Jake Bailey (14) 2:07.10L 2:06.57 Y 2:06.29 6th

# 31 Women 15-17 200 Free

Samantha Bailey (17) 2:11.38L 2:18.08 N – –

Ria Plunkett (15) 2:14.27L 2:22.98 N – –

# 32 Men 15-17 200 Free

Eddie Weber (17) 1:57.53L 1:59.68 Y 2:00.21 7th

Zachary Moore (15) 2:01.18L 2:03.87 N – –

# 33 Women 11-12 50 Fly

Jillian Crooks (11) 31.63L 31.35 Y 30.95 3rd – Bronze

Allyson Belfonte (12) 31.88L 32.65 N – –

# 34 Men 11-12 50 Fly

Jake Alberga (12) 34.41L 32.98 N – –

# 35 Women 13-14 50 Fly

Stephanie Royston (13) 32.21L 31.57 N – –

Sophie Ackerley (13) 32.76L 33.21 N – –

# 36 Men 13-14 50 Fly

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 28.02L 28.03 N – –

Jake Bailey (14) 29.41L 28.61 N – –

# 37 Women 15-17 50 Fly

Sarah Jackson (17) 30.41L 30.39 N – –

Ella Plunkett (17) 31.49L 30.78 N – –

# 38 Men 15-17 50 Fly

Liam Henry (16) 26.91L 26.47 N – –

John Bodden (17) 27.30L 27.48 N – –

# 39 Women 11-12 100 Back

Jillian Crooks (11) 1:12.95L 1:17.22 Y 1:15.71 5th

Brittany Chin (12) 1:17.39L 1:17.98 N – –

# 40 Men 11-12 100 Back

Stefano Bonati (12) 1:12.38L 1:12.47 Y 1:12.92 3rd – Bronze

# 41 Women 13-14 100 Back

Sophie Ackerley (13) 1:12.14L 1:12.34 Y 1:13.03 8th

# 42 Men 13-14 100 Back

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:06.42L 1:07.75 N – –

Benjamin Somerville (14) 1:08.74L 1:09.40 N – –

# 43 Women 15-17 100 Back

Ella Plunkett (17) 1:06.04L 1:11.28 N – –

Emily Link (15) 1:10.33L 1:16.0 N – –

# 44 Men 15-17 100 Back

Jordan Crooks (15) 1:00.91L 1:04.75 N – –

Zachary Moore (15) 1:01.94L 1:03.81 N – –

# 45 Women 11-12 400 IM

Allyson Belfonte (12) 5:58.71L 5:58.71 Y DQ

# 46 Men 11-12 400 IM

Stefano Bonati (12) 5:27.35L 5:27.35 Y DQ

# 47 Women 13-14 400 IM

Sabine Ellison (14) 5:20.51L 5:20.51 Y 5:20.22 1st – Gold

Avery Lambert (13) 5:25.82L 5:25.82 Y 5:32.25 4th

# 48 Men 13-14 400 IM

Jake Bailey (14) 5:06.46L 5:06.46 Y 5:01.38 3rd – Bronze

Finn Bishop (13) 5:19.30L 5:14.73 N – –

# 49 Women 15-17 400 IM

Samantha Bailey (17) 5:14.07L 5:14.07 Y 5:19.11 3rd – Bronze

Ria Plunkett (15) 5:23.13L 5:23.13 Y DQ

# 50 Men 15-17 400 IM

Eddie Weber (17) 4:42.74L 4:42.74 Y DQ

Alex Dakers (17) 5:10.01L 4:56.95 Y 4:56.95 4th

Event 51 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 11-12

B.Chin, A.Walton, A. Belfonte, J. Crooks 5:03.61 Y 5:02.52 4th

Event 52 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 11-12

– – – – – –

Event 53 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 13-14

4:42.95 Y 4:45.21 4th

Event 54 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 13-14

F.Bishop, C.Frederick-Westerborg,J.Bailey,B.Somerville 4:41.44 Y 4:28.81 6th

Event 55 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 15-17

E.Plunkett, S.Jackson, S.Bailey, E.Link 4:48.27 Y 4:43.58 5th

Event 56 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 15-17

J.Crooks, E.Weber, L.Henry, M.Somerville 4:08.55 Y 4:08.85 6th

