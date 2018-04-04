Kaaboo – Early Bird
Teen Motesha Mothen still missing

April 3, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Police renew calls for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Motesha Mothen was last seen on 27 March when she attended John Gray High School.

She did not return home afterward and remains missing.

Police released a statement today (3 April) saying they are continuing to request the public’s help locating her.

She is described as having black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.

Anyone with information on Ms. Mothen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

This is at least the sixth time Ms. Mothen has been reported missing since the start of 2017.

