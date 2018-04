Two teenagers find themselves in cuffs after police make drug arrests in the Rum Point area.

A 17-year-old West Bay boy, an 18-year-old George Town man and a 32-year-old George Town man were arrested Sunday (8 April) on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

Police say officers were responding to community concerns about drug use in the area.

Police say they searched a boat anchored in the area after smelling the scent of ganja.

