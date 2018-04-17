Trial continues: Man accused of sex crimes against a minor

A man accused of sex crimes against a pre-pubescent child took the stand today (16 April) in his trial.

The alleged victim, in this case, said the man forced oral sex and inappropriate touching when the child was between eight and 10-years-old. The defendant today testified the account of events given by the complainant simply did not happen. The defense also called the defendant’s relatives and ex-wife to the stand as character witnesses.

The trial is expected to continue tomorrow (17 April.)

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the suspect in this matter nor revealing any information that might identify the alleged victim.

