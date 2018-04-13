Trying to make amends: McGee pays government back $25K for failed event

Basketball coach Cory McGee wants to make amends.

You may remember just four years ago promises of celebrities, NBA legends and charity golf all in the name of an anti-bullying event. As it turned out, that event never happened. A Cayman 27 investigation revealed a British con-man Andrew Bucker was one of the organisers, and stole $50,000 dollars in government funding without a trace.

“I made a lot of promises to a lot of people in terms of the government, the island, people in back home in the UK, and the US. I fell short.

McGee says the failed event has hurt his reputation. Now a resident of Cayman, he says it’s important to own his mistakes.

“I had to clean that up, it was about my legacy, my name and my reputation here on the island. I don’t want the work I do on the island stained by just a bad decision.”

McGee says he’s paid back what he feels was his responsibility, $25,000 to the Ministry of Tourism. That’s half of governments contribution to the failed event.

“Obviously that kind of money I don’t have to give, but it was important for my legacy, my global reputation. I go from country to country and teach basketball.”

Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) Technical Director Victor O’Garro says McGee’s work in Cayman has been invaluable.

“He’s working with the primary schools, the under-14’s, and under-16’s. Whatever basketball we have, he is there. He is now my Assistant Coach with the women’s basketball team. Cory has been a sort of additional help to basketball in Cayman and we are happy to have him.”

For McGee’s sake, lets hope the final buzzer has sounded in this unfortunate saga.

