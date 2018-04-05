UPDATE: Power outage hits several areas of Grand Cayman; some areas restored

Power is out in several areas of Grand Cayman.

There are stretches of West Bay Road, West Bay, South Sound and central George Town without power, according to reports coming in to Cayman 27.

Power has been restored to some areas around 8 p.m., according to information coming in to Cayman 27.

The outage occurred around 7:15 p.m.

A CUC spokesperson says the energy provider is aware of the outage and hopes to provide an update soon.

Check back for updates throughout the night as more information comes in.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

