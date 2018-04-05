Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

UPDATE: Power outage hits several areas of Grand Cayman; some areas restored

April 4, 2018
Kevin Morales
Power is out in several areas of Grand Cayman.

There are stretches of West Bay Road, West Bay, South Sound and central George Town without power, according to reports coming in to Cayman 27.

Power has been restored to some areas around 8 p.m., according to information coming in to Cayman 27.

The outage occurred around 7:15 p.m.

A CUC spokesperson says the energy provider is aware of the outage and hopes to provide an update soon.

Check back for updates throughout the night as more information comes in.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

