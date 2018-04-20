Uptick in vehicle break-ins, 6 recorded in under 24 hours

Thieves break into six cars overnight Tuesday (17 April) into Wednesday (18 April) and police are warning vehicle owners to secure their property.

According to police the six break-ins happened in George Town and Savannah.

Police say the perpetrators smashed windows and made off with valuables. They said they have noted an uptick in vehicle break-ins, especially in the George Town and Savannah areas.

“There is an increase, an uptick in vehicle break-ins over the islands,” RCIPS media relations officer Jodi-Ann Powery said.

In less than 24 hours, that’s between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a total of six vehicles were broken-into, something Ms. Powery said is not the norm.

“Vehicle break-ins is not necessarily an unusual thing, but it is quite unusual for there to be six of them in that short space of time,” she added.

Ms. Powery said police are not seeing specific models of vehicles being targeted, but certain areas are. In these recent break-ins; 3 were broken into in the Fairbanks Road area of George Town, one in Prospect and two in Savannah.

“We are planning on increasing patrols in those areas, especially in the night-time to try and combat this, but we are asking the public to try and do their part by protecting their property the best way possible,” she said.

Ms. Powery said leaving valuables in your vehicle, is a no-no, especially if they can be seen by passersby through your windows.

“People may want to consider putting anti-break film on their car glasses if that is something you are able to do. You can also use anti-theft devices to ensure if your vehicle is broken-into that it is not stolen. Some of these things are like devices on the steering wheel or on the door locks,” she said.

Police said in three of the break-ins some personal items including handbags and a wallet were taken, some of the items were found nearby.

Ms. Powery said parking your vehicles in well-lit areas is a must, but it’s equally important to ensure vehicles are always locked. Police are appealing for information. Also, police are expected to release their 2017 crime stats tomorrow (20 April.)

