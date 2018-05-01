Vessel washes ashore, Receiver of Wrecks calls on owner to claim it

The Port Director issues a call for the owner of a boat found washed ashore on Cayman’s south coast.

The director is also the Receiver of Wrecks and he has given the owner of the vessel, a Dominicann panga, until 17 May to claim it.

The vessel is a 35 ft Dominican type panga and has the markings, Aqui La Vi l 3904 on the left side near the stern.

The vessel has a white hull, orange bottom, is blue inside and has no engine.

The owner has to provide proof of ownership to claim the vessel. The director said if the boat is not claimed as the Receiver of Wrecks will exercise his powers in relation to dispositing the vessel.

The owner of this vessel may claim the vessel by producing proof of ownership, such as bill of sale etc. This claim should be made to The Receiver of Wrecks at:

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, c/o The Receiver of Wrecks, Harbour Drive, GT, P.O. Box 1358, Grand Cayman, KY1-1108. Failing the above, the Receiver of Wrecks will exercise his powers in relation to the disposition of the vessel.

