Walton pulls out of Commonwealth Games ahead of Florida District Championships

April 3, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

One of Cayman’s top medal hopes at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, 18-year old Jamal Walton has pulled out of the competition due to sore hamstrings.

In speaking with Cayman 27 earlier today (3 April) Walton says he suffered the injury at the 2018 Florida Relays at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville held 29th-31st March.

“It happened in the 200 meters, it was cold that day, I started the race but then I pulled up.”

With Florida’s High School Track and Field District Championships approaching on 16th-17th April, Walton ultimately decided not to participate in the international competition. He says both hamstrings need rest.

“We decided last weekend that I couldn’t run, we didn’t want to push it further. My next meet is districts, I should perform ok. I haven’t tested it yet, but it’s my right and my left.”

In July 2017, Walton set a national record in the 400 meters winning gold with a time of 44.99 seconds at the Under-20 Pan American Games. Walton said he was aiming for yet another record on the international stage.

“I am disappointed because I wanted to PR with a 43 or 44, and this injury has thrown me off.”

Walton is in his senior year of high school and has toured potential university programmes in hopes of receiving an athletic scholarship in either football and athletics.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

