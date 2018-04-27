Walton says legislation being reviewed to address dirt biker concerns, meets with Hot Rod Association on East End race facility

Harsher penalties are on the cards for dirt bikers who disturb the peace.

Today (26 April ) Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton says the RCIPS is looking at legislation to address concerns raised by residents when it comes to errant dirt bikers and that includes upping the punishment.

The Deputy Commissioner addressed the issue during a site visit at the Hot Rod Association’s East End Motor Sport Facility, where the members of the nonprofit shared their plans with the RCIPS.

“We’re here today and what we are demonstrating is that we want to see this project come through,” said DCP Walton.

Mr. Walton said police supports the Hot Rod Association’s East End race facility, since it will take Motorsports enthusiasts off the streets.

“We get a lot of complaints about that, so we are looking at what legislation needs to be put in place to address those concerns, the other issue is around the powers to seize and detain these bikes,” said Mr. Walton.

Back in 2016, Mr. Walton recommended banning the importation of dirt bikes, he says the RCIPS is looking for a solution.

“Why would you bring a dirt bike in if you have no facility to host a dirt bike, it was on those grounds and we were having a huge public outcry in terms of the annoyance and the legality of these bikes in the streets, okay so we’ve taken a step back, we’ve looked at it, okay lets problem solve it,” said Mr. Walton.

On Thursday the RCIPS & Customs officials met with the hot rod association about their plans and offered support.

“What is it we need to do from our side in terms of, is there any potential traffic issues that could impact our normal road users say coming to the event, so that sort of support we can give,” said Mr. Walton.

Motorcross Association President James Myles said having the police on board is the next step.

“Police coming along side us we will see if we can sort of broker that kind of meeting because it needs to happen, I mean, a lot of the ills and issues that come up its effects our business,” said Mr. Myles.

When this race track is built, Mr. Myles said there is no excuse for anyone to cause a disturbance on the road.

“So let’s give them a choice and then if they still choose to be illegal, the hot rod association, the motocross association and the police will be coming,” said Mr. Myles.

The dirt bike track is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

