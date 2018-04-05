West Bay community brings Trash for Cash and Earth Day Fair

Earth Day takes place 21 April and several community leaders recently came up with a new initiative created by Captain Eugene Ebanks and the West Bay Central Earth Day Committee. They will be hosting the Earth Day Fair and the Trash for Cash which they think will motivate children to get involved, offering them cash for trash.

CODAC neighborhood watch group vice president Tommy Ebanks says the trash for cash contest aims to get children involved in cleaning our country.

“The child who has brought in the most bags of trash and they will be getting an award or a prize of 150 dollars for being the winner or the person who’s dropped off the most trash,” said Mr. Ebanks.

He says they need to get the next generation interested in caring for the environment.

“Plastic bottles can take up to 450 years to decompose, so if you look at the duration it takes for those things to decompose, so our grand children’s, children will be left with a clean up if we don’t take action,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Government recently picked Dart as preferred bidder for an integrated solid waste management system, so Mr. Ebanks says it’s also important for children to learn how to care for what ends up in the wastebasket.

“The importance of actually, one disposing of your trash correctly and two the importance of recycling,” said Mr. Ebanks.

He hopes this initiative starts a domino effect.

“If we teach our younger people and students the importance of sorting and disposing of trash correctly and the many uses you could get if its sorted correctly they will teach the parents,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks says anyone is invited to drop off trash for the event, which is 21 April at Sir John A. Cumber Primary school.

