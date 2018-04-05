Kaaboo – Early Bird
West Bay landmark razed to make way for new development

April 4, 2018
Joe Avary
A West Bay landmark is reduced to rubble as land is cleared for other projects.

An excavator demolishes what is known locally as ‘the green store’ on Northwest Point Road. By late Wednesday morning (4 April) the structure was completely flattened.

According to a neighbor, the business, Deliza Grocery, closed back in 2015.

And of course, kids like Evan Miller are enthralled seeing the heavy equipment in action.

“He’s pretty excited about it,” said his mother Bethany Miller. “They were here yesterday too and he sat out there and watched them fora good 15 to 20 minutes.”

A worker on-site said two new structures are slated to be built on the land. He did not have further details.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

