West Bay landmark razed to make way for new development

A West Bay landmark is reduced to rubble as land is cleared for other projects.

An excavator demolishes what is known locally as ‘the green store’ on Northwest Point Road. By late Wednesday morning (4 April) the structure was completely flattened.

According to a neighbor, the business, Deliza Grocery, closed back in 2015.

And of course, kids like Evan Miller are enthralled seeing the heavy equipment in action.

“He’s pretty excited about it,” said his mother Bethany Miller. “They were here yesterday too and he sat out there and watched them fora good 15 to 20 minutes.”

A worker on-site said two new structures are slated to be built on the land. He did not have further details.

