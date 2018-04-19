West Bay to welcome new Governor

West Bay is getting set to welcome new Governor, His Excellency Anwar Choudhury. A welcome reception will be held this Friday (April 20) at Boatswain Beach and all are invited to attend.

According to Government Information Services (GIS), elected officials from the West Bay district will first tour the district with Governor Choudhury where he will meet the elderly and those who are unable to leave their homes. West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush says the plan is to meet three families from each constituency leading up to the reception.

“We will meet three homes in each area to meet people and there the Governor will meet the citizens,” said Mr. Bush.

Mr. Bush is encouraging all residents of West Bay to come out and meet the Governor.

