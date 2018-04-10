FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
Whittaker in court for burglary and consumption of cocaine

April 9, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man faces burglary and drug charges after police say he broke into two homes in the Bodden Town area.

Marty Dean Whittaker appeared in summary court Monday (8 April).

He faces two counts of burglary and one charge of consumption of cocaine.

The court on Monday (9 April) heard Mr. Whittaker confessed to police he broke into the homes saying he was looking for money to buy drugs.

Mr. Whitaker was remanded to custody with no bail and is set to appear before drug court on Thursday 12 April.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

