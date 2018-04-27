Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture News

Woman hopes to find passports inadvertently sold in garage sale

April 26, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

One woman turns to the community for help locating two passports inadvertently sold at a garage sale last month.

The passports, her roommate’s, were tucked away in a back pocket of a black and blue suitcase.

Laura Buttegieg told Cayman 27 she remembers selling the suitcase at a garage sale on South Church Street on 10 March.

She only realized what had happened this week as travel plans drew near.

“I did check the suitcase was empty, I thought it was empty, I checked the front, I checked the main case, but there is a zip at the back that I did not know about, maybe he doesn’t know about, and it has two passports in it,” said Ms. Buttegieg.

She is hoping the community can help her find the gentleman who purchased the suitcase, and return the passports to their owner.

You can contact Ms. Buttegieg with information on her Facebook page.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: