Amil Regina Cotes-Incinosa pleaded guilty to a pair of charges today stemming from a stabbing outside Kelly’s bar.

Ms. Cotes-Incinosa pleaded guilty to wounding and carrying an offensive weapon. She pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent. She was involved in a dispute with another woman back in February outside the birch tree hill bar.

Ms. Cotes-Incinosa remains in custody. She’ll return to court on April 27th.

