Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Woman robbed in South Sound

April 25, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A woman fights off a robber in South Sound on Sunday (22 April) night, but he escapes with her handbag.
Police say the robbery was only reported yesterday (24 April.)
According to the RCIPS the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. The woman was walking along South Sound Road when a man grabbed her and demanded her handbag.
She threw it down and struggled with the man who was attempting to pull her into some nearby bushes.
She shouted for help. He grabbed the handbag and ran into the bushes.
The culprit is described as about 5’8″ inches in height, of slim build and dark complexion, with a t-shirt wrapped around his face. He was wearing boots and plaid shorts.
The woman sustained minor bruises in the incident.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: